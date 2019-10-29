Notice to govt in PIL on taxis’ regulation

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:29 am

Hyderabad: A two judge bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on Monday issued notice to the government in a public interest litigation case filed by Forum Against Corruption. The petitioner challenged the action of the Transport department in not ensuring and properly regulating the private cabs/taxis operating through technology-based transport aggregators without any meters. The petitioner submitted that citizens were forced to pay huge amounts for cab services. He contended that the current process of levying taxi fares on consumers through an application was not recognized under the law and GPRS is not a legally authorized mode of running the passenger taxis under the Motor Vehicle Act 1988. The bench issued notice and adjourned the case.

‘Detention of student leaders illegal’

In another case, the same bench held that detention of Madileti, TVV student organization leader, and Nalamasa Krishna, Telangana Praja Front leader, as illegal. The bench was dealing with a habeas corpus petition filed by the wives of the detainees. The bench pointed to procedural violations in the arrest and stated that habeas corpus plea had a limited jurisdiction, and gave liberty to the petitioners to seek appropriate remedy if they believed that their human rights were violated. The bench accordingly closed the case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter