Notification issued for civic polls in Telangana

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission released a notification to hold elections to 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations in the State. While the last date for filing nominations is January 10, polling will be held on January 22 and counting on January 25.

The High Court gave the green signal to conduct the elections after dismissing all petitions filed against them. However, a conditional order was issued to hold polls to Karimnagar Municipal Corporation (KMC) after the court observed discrepancies in finalising reservations with regard to the population of SCs and STs.

Speaking to the media late on Tuesday evening, State Election Commissioner V Nagi Reddy said the municipal elections would be held for 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations as per the schedule released a few days ago. Elections to KMC would be held as per the court orders after clarification on the basis on which reservation of wards for SCs and STs were finalised. “There is a difference in the draft voter list and the final voter list. Following objections that the reservations were finalised based on the draft voter list, the High Court directed us to rectify if there were any discrepancies and hold the polls thereafter. We have sought clarification from officials concerned about the basis on which reservations were finalised. If there are any discrepancies, a revised notification will be issued separately for KMC or else elections will be held along with other urban local bodies,” he said.

As per the schedule, nominations can be filed from 10.30 am to 5 pm commencing Wednesday till January 10. Scrutiny of nominations will be done on January 11 followed by the publication of valid candidates’ list on the same day. Due to the new Municipal Act, candidates whose nominations are rejected can appeal against it before the Appellate Authority on January 12. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 14, following which final list of contesting candidates will be released. Ballot papers will be used for the polls.

Further, election will also be held for Dabeerpura ward in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation which fell vacant a few months ago as per the schedule released for rest of the ULBs. However, appeals against rejection of nominations will not be entertained in Dabeerpura ward as there is no such provision as per Hyderabad Municipal Act, the official said.

