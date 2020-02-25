Notification of TB improved in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:29 pm

Hyderabad: Fight against tuberculosis (TB) in the State has received a boost with health officials on Tuesday confirming a significant spike in notification of TB cases in Hyderabad district.

In 2019, according to the district TB officials, a whopping 16,594 TB cases have been notified in Hyderabad out of which 3,575 cases were transferred to districts based on the residential address of the patients while 1,036 cases were transferred to other States for taking up treatment.

In sharp contrast, back in 2018, the health officials notified 9,109 TB cases out of which 6,527 cases were reported by government hospitals while the rest i.e. 2,582 cases were notified from private health care institutions.

Health officials said that due to community engagement initiatives, notification of TB cases from private hospitals has increased in 2019 when compared to previous years.

In 2019, Hyderabad district received close to 992 TB positive cases from other districts of Telangana for treatment and monitoring.

“Along with Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, we have launched several community engagement initiatives in Hyderabad to reduce social stigma and increase awareness among communities through the TB champions, religious heads, local leaders, ASHAs, ANMs and other community leaders who are engaged with the community on a daily basis,” said District TB Control Officer, Dr Chaya Devi.

Infrastructure wise, Hyderabad district has 19 TB units and 83 designated microscopic centres, 7 medical colleges, 1 district hospital, 3 area hospitals and 90 UPHCs to diagnose TB cases.

