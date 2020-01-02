Notoriety fancied for Mumbai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:11 am 6:31 pm

Mumbai: The Pesi Shroff-trained Notoriety (Leigh Roche up), who is in fine fettle, is expected to score in the Mayor’s Trophy 2000 metres, a handicap for horses in Class III, rated 40 to 66 and the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Free Gold 1, Athulya 2, Nicollini 3

2. Notoriety 1, Gdansk 2, Lucky Luciano 3

3. Shapath 1, Sandalphon 2, Dragonmoss 3

4. Barack 1, Auspicious 2, Dazzling Star 3

5. Agrami 1, Kennedy 2, Strong Storm 3

6. Isle Of Skye 1, California 2, Monarchos 3

7. Romantic Eyes 1, Maestro 2, Cray Cray 3

Day’s Best: Notoriety.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

