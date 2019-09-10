Notorious burglar Manthri Shankar arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:42 pm

Hyderabad: Notorious property offender Manthri Shankar alias Shivanna, who was involved in over 250 cases of burglaries, was caught again by the City Police on Tuesday. Following his arrest, the police detected five property offences and recovered 100 grams of gold ornaments, a scooter, an auto-rickshaw and tools he used to commit offences.

Kamleshwar Singenevar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), said following a series of burglaries in the North Zone, special teams were formed to identify the offenders. The police tracked down and caught Shankar.

“Shankar along with his associate K Dinakar, 20, of Bansilalpet was involved in five property offences reported in Karkhana, Tukaramgate, Neredmet and Kushaiguda police station limits,” the DCP said.

After his release from jail in August 2018, Shankar had started committing burglaries. “He dresses well to avoid suspicion and moves around in neighbourhood to select the house for committing the offence,” the DCP said, adding that Shankar usually sold the gold ornaments and used the money for his needs and also to help other offenders financially to come out on bail from prison.

The 59-year-old is a resident of Chilkalguda and his tryst with crime began in 1979. He was involved in 250 cases and had been convicted in 209 cases. He was among the first to be detained under PD Act when the Act was initially invoked by the Hyderabad police. He has been detained three times and jailed more than 20 times.

