Notorious thief nabbed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police nabbed a notorious thief involved in more than a dozen cases at Bapu Nagar here on Friday. He was nabbed using the surveillance camera footage collected from nearby hostels. Police seized gadgets worth Rs 6 lakh from him. The arrested suspect was identified as Mohammed Javed, 37, a fast food center owner at Tukkuguda and a resident of Maheshwaram.

According to police, Javed was in the habit of stealing cell phones and laptops from student hostels. He sneaks into the hostel rooms during the morning hours posing as a student and flicks gadgets.

Police said Javed plotted to commit thefts for gaining easy money and was earlier involved in about 15 cases at SR Nagar, Vanastalipuram, Nallakunta, Jubilee Hills and Miyapur. In January this year, he was arrested and jailed. On release in February, he again committed three more thefts at SR Nagar. He was taken into custody while checking at Maitrivanam and Bapu Nagar area and identified through the CCTV Footage and fingerprints. The police also traced 30 lost cell phones through its IMEI numbers and handed over to its genuine owners.