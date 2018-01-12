Notorious burglar nabbed in Nizamabad, 32.7 tolas of gold recovered

By | Published: 8:42 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad police on Friday arrested a burglar who was involved in eight house breaking cases in the district and recovered 32.7 Tolas gold from him.

According to the Nizamabad Police Commissioner Karthikeya, Munkar Namdev alias Gnaneshwar is a resident of Karla village of Nanded District in Maharashtra. He said that Namdev broke into locked houses after keeping a watch on them.

He said that in the last one year Namdev broke into eight houses, out f which four fell under Velpoor police station limits, Two under Morthad, and one each under Bheemgal and Armoor police station limits.

The thief was nabbed based on a tip-off from the local shop owners. CP Karthikeya appreciated constables M. Rajeshwar and G. Gopi of Velpoor PS, Narender of Bheemgal PS, Gangaprasad of Mupkal PS, Mallesh of Armoor PS, CIs of Armoor and Bheemgal, SIs of Armoor and Velpoor and Armoor ACP Shiva Kumar.