Nov 10 deadline for Haj applications

By | Published: 12:53 am

Hyderabad: The last date for submitting Haj applications is November 10 and the draw of lots would be conducted in the second week of December, according to a press release issued by the Haj Committee chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan here on Wednesday.

Khan said the committee had so far received 5050 applications. The camp for the selected candidates would begin from April 1, 2020. The committee also said those who have machine readable passports with expiry on or before 20th January 2021 are eligible to submit Haj online application form from the official website of Haj Committee of India or from their mobile phones too. Pilgrims should upload their required documents before submitting their online applications as per guidelines of the committee, he said.