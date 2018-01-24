Novartis to double R&D operations in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:22 pm 10:17 pm

Hyderabad: Pharma major Novartis is planning to double its operations at its Hyderabad laboratory spread over 90,000 sft within the next one year.

The company head for global and public affairs Petra Laux met IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao at the Telangana Pavilion during the ongoing annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday.

The company would submit necessary documents to obtain various permissions from the State government in this regard.

A day after the WEF meeting was thrown open, Telangana State authorities received good response from multinational companies that evinced interest in establishing their operations in the State. Rama Rao met top executives of various companies and business leaders in Davos and explained the enormous opportunities that Hyderabad and other parts of the State had to offer.

During a meeting with the TS delegation led by the Minister, Laux discussed issues pertaining to the company’s plans for expanding its operations in Hyderabad.

Novartis is currently operating its research and develop centre as well as data support and analytics centre in Hyderabad. She said the company was extremely happy with its operations in Hyderabad and thanked the State government for support.

The Minister explained about the progress of Hyderabad Pharma City project and said expanding Novartis company operations at Genome Valley would be a boost to the pharma industry.

Mitsubhishi Heavy Industries team led by its executive vice president Ken Kawai evinced interest to invest in major industrial parks and waste management projects in Telangana State.

The Minister invited the Mitsubhishi delegation to visit the State to learn about investment opportunities and urged them to collaborate with the State government in establishment of Japanese Small and Medium Enterprises Park in the State. JICA and other Japanese financial institutions had agreed to extend financial aid for establishing such industrial parks during the Rama Rao’s recent visit to Japan.

Aloke Lohia, founder and group chief executive officer of Thailand-based Indorama Ventures PCL, one of the world’s largest polyester companies, also agreed to examine the feasibility of investments in Telangana State.

During the meeting, the Minister explained about the State’s progressive industrial policies and also the existing textiles ecosystem in the State. He said several Korean textile majors were already establishing their units, and invited Aloke Lohia to explore investment opportunities in Kakatiya Mega Textiles Park which is touted to be one of the largest textile park in the world.

With AirAsia Berhad’s CEO Anthony Fernandes and Deputy CEO Aireen Omar, Rama Rao discussed the prospects of setting up AirAsia’s Tech Center and running innovation programmes to support startups in the aerospace sector.

The Minister also invited Mohammed I Al Shaibani, CEO of Investment Corporation of Dubai to Telangana and explore the possibility of setting up a Tech Center and other potential areas of investment in the State.

Pekka Lundmark, President and CEO, Fortum – a leading clean-energy company based in Finland, also held discussions with the Telangana delegation, when the Minister explained Telangana’s journey from a power-deficit State to a State that provides 24X7 power to domestic, agriculture and industrial sectors. He also informed Pekka Lundmark that Telangana was focusing heavily on clean energy and was currently the leading producer of solar power in India.

Hewlett Packard Enterprises senior vice president Ana Pinczuk met the Minister who invited the HP team to visit Hyderabad and collaborate with T-Hub in innovation pace and also expand HP operations in the state.

The Telangana delegation had good interactions with senior management/leadership of companies including Kalyani Group, Dalmiya Group, Deloitte and many more, during the second day of WEF and interacted with multitude of prospective investors.