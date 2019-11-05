Novel ‘heart watchman’ device implanted on patient in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Continental Hospitals in a statement on Monday said that they have successfully implanted Watchman Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device on a patient who were suffering from atrial fibrillation, a medical condition where an irregular heartbeat can cause blood clots or strokes. The 76-year-old patient with a history of diabetes and hypertension was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation.

According to doctors, the patient was put on a blood thinner to prevent strokes but eventually developed anaemia due to bleeding in stomach region. The internal bleeding occurs due to the blood thinner.

“We decided to stop giving the patient the blood thinner. After stabilising his haemoglobin levels, we decided to implant the novel Watchman device, as an alternative for anticoagulation. The procedure lasted for an hour and the patient was discharged in two days,” said hospital’s senior interventional cardiologist, Dr Abhisekh Mohanty.

According to the hospital doctors, the Watchman device is recommended for patients who are at extreme risk bleeds or clots. “This device has more than 100 thousand implants all over the world. Not many institutes had done this procedure using this device,” said senior interventional cardiologist, Continental Hospital, Dr Dr Meeraji Rao.

