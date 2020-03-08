Novel predicted coronavirus 40 years ago, Internet stumped

By | Published: 12:40 am 9:52 pm

An excerpt of the novel The Eyes of Darkness, a 1981 thriller by bestselling suspense author Dean Koontz, is going viral across social media platforms as it tells of a Chinese military lab that creates a virus as part of its biological weapons programme. In chapter 39 of his book, Koontz writes that the lab is located in Wuhan, which lends the virus its name, Wuhan-400. “Is Coranavirus a biological Weapon developed by the Chinese called Wuhan -400? This book was published in 1981. Do read the excerpt,” Congress leader Manish Tewari tweeted.

Tewari highlighted a paragraph that read: “They call the stuff ‘Wuhan-400’ because it was developed at their RDNA labs outside of the city of Wuhan, and it was the four hundredth viable strain of man-made micro-organisms created at that centre.” As the post went viral, Twitterati flooded the social media with their reactions. A user wrote, “Haha Infinite monkey theorem. Pick any event and chances are that some book written at some would have a similar plot . Conspiracy theory has no end.” Another wrote, “Sensational … No doubt China had replaced Russia and USSR as rogue country in Hollywood films and later James Bond movies.”

A post read, “Intriguing for sure, hope the truth comes out.” A user remarked, “Okay if it is then it surely backfired on them!”

‘Unloved in Love’: Of choice, perfection and relationship!

A new book deals with the emotional turmoil students go through while choosing between relationships and career. Unloved in Love by Rituparna Ghosh, an IIT Madras alumnus, is inspired by time on the campus. It is a story of three, what Ghosh terms as, imperfect lives – Kiara Sen, Kyle Wolf and Karan Shergill, joined together by a common feeling of being unloved. They falter, fail, get back up and walk again.

The author says it is her attempt to tell a story of humans that are imperfect who sometimes make the wrong choices, fail, are selfish and break hearts, yet who continue to love, continue to hope, continue to march on in life with as much finesse as that of a clown disguised as a trapeze artiste.

Kiara is certain that starting her own venture would redeem her in her mother’s eyes. But her desire for a perfect ‘fairy-tale’ is, maybe, stronger than she imagined.

Kyle has his entire life decided for him – take over the reins of his father’s company and continue the Wolf legacy. But, there is something about Kiara that makes him want to break free. Karan does not believe in relationships and definitely doesn’t want to be caught dead in one-sided love. But, however hard he tries to walk away, every path leads back to Kiara. As their lives entangle and spiral out of control, they look for the elusive love. The book is published by Readomania.