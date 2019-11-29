November 29, historic day for Telangana

By | Published: 12:24 am

Karimnagar: November 29, is one of the most significant day in the history of Telangana, as it paved the way for the historic December 9 statement made by the then Union Government to begin the process of formation of separate Telangana State.

People of erstwhile Karimnagar district, especially Telangana Rashtra Samithi workers, remembered the day since the leader of separate State movement and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was arrested at Alugunoor on November 29, 2009.

As part of the separate State agitation, Rao had decided to launch the fast-unto-death stir at Siddipet on November 29, 2009. Since Karimnagar had a special sentiment, Rao had decided to launch the stir from the district and had reached north Telangana Bhavan one day before. While he along with his followers and party workers were moving towards Siddipet in a convoy of about 150 vehicles on this day in 2009, the police intercepted him at Alugunoor crossroads where he squatted on the road in protest against the police officer’s attitude.

Police took him into custody and shifted him to the Khammam jail. Later, Rao was shifted to NIMS hospital in Hyderabad where he continued his fast-unto-death. As his health condition deteriorated, tensions escalated in Telangana forcing the then Union Home Minister P Chidambaram to make an announcement on December 9, to start the process to form separate Telangana.

