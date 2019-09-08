Novotel HICC celebrates the Heartist Celebration Week

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Hyderabad International Convention Centre organised ‘Accor’s 5th Edition of Employee Celebration Week 2019’. The dual properties took this opportunity to celebrate the spirit of its employees, their dedication and hard work.

As part of the ‘Heartist Celebration Week’ 2019, the hotel organised a 3-day sojourn of fun-filled games and engagement activities. It hosted a special cyclathon and walkathon to spread awareness on water conservation amidst other activities such as a grand welcome with Dhol and Kachi Ghowdi. A vintage car welcome for the excited employees, group singing, dancing, DJ night and much more were also organised for the team to unwind and refresh.

Manish Dayya, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Hyderabad International Convention Centre, commented on the occasion. “Our team of employees is our core strength and the most valuable asset. Through the Heartist Celebration Week, we look forward to celebrating our success with them, extend gratitude and acknowledge their efforts towards the achievements of our hotel and our guests,” he said.