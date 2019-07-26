Novotel HICC welcomes new Resident Manager Samit Kazi

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Five-star hotel and South Asia’s largest purpose-built convention centre in India, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre have announced the appointment of Samit Kazi as their new Resident Manager for their dual properties.

Samit Kazi is a seasoned hotelier, bringing with him over 16 years of skilful industry experience and in-depth knowledge of the MICE potential and focus in India. In his new role, Kazi will be responsible for spearheading key operations for Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre.

Having begun his journey with the Accor Group in 2011 as the Associate Director of Regional Sales for Andhra Pradesh hotels, he then moved to Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre as the Director of Sales in 2013. A year later, he was appointed as the Director of Sales – India for Accor Group, a role he held until his promotion as Area Director of Sales for West India region in 2016.

Here, he played a prominent role in the opening and driving of the first global and national sales office in Mumbai while managing sales from the West India region.On the occasion of the appointment, Manish Dayya, General Manager Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Hyderabad International Convention Centre, said, “It is with immense pleasure that we welcome Samit Kazi to our management team as the Resident Manager.

Samit comes with distinguished experience in sales and will contribute significantly to our business expansion strategies and operations. His attention to detail and understanding of the hospitality industry will highly benefit the property.”Prior to the Accor Group, Samit has worked with renowned hospitality brands such as Taj, Marriott, Leela and Starwood, primarily working in sales and operations. He is passionate about driving and enjoys watching movies in his leisure time.