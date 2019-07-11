Now a rap song to promote use of condoms

By | Published: 6:52 pm

Mumbai: A rap song to create awareness about the need for safe sexual practices was released on World Population Day on Thursday.

Population Foundation of India (PFI) and producers of the show “Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon” released the song titled “Condom rap”, composed by Piyush Kanojia, read a statement.

Launched under the campaign #CondomBole, the song promotes the use of condoms with a message to young people, especially men, on the need for safe sexual practices, dual protection and male responsibility in family planning.

Poonam Muttreja, Executive Director of PFI, said: “Decisions regarding contraception are closely linked to social norms and couples face huge pressures from their families and society to prove their fertility.

“While there is high knowledge about contraception, adoption of methods, especially by men, is restricted because of many prevailing myths.

“Through the ‘Condom rap’, we aim to tell young people that condoms provide double protection by preventing unwanted pregnancies and also protecting from sexually transmitted infections,” the statement said.

