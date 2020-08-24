Now apply for degree courses through DOST

By | City Bureau | Published: 12:44 am 9:42 pm

Hyderabad: The admission process for the conventional degree courses through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) is all set to commence from Monday. Apart from degree programmes, admissions for the two diploma courses (DHMCT and D-Pharmacy) will also be done through the DOST from this year.

The registrations for the degree admissions can be done in three ways. If a student has already linked Aadhaar number with their mobile, he/she can directly register on the DOST website https://dost.cgg.gov.in/ with the mobile OTP authentication. If the candidate’s Aadhaar number is not linked with a mobile number, such candidates should link their parent’s mobile number with their Aadhaar at Aadhaar update centres.

Students can also visit the DOST Helpline Centres (HLCs) or MeeSeva Centre for DOST registrations. As many as 105 HLCs including one State HLC, six university HLCs, 33 district HLCs, and 65 colleges HLCs were established. These HLCs will not just help students to register on the DOST, but also rectify any mismatch with Aadhaar details besides any wrong uploading of certificates.

This time, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education has provided app-based DOST registrations. Students can apply for degree admissions through T-App Folio on their smartphones. The candidates need to provide details such as name, date of birth, intermediate hall ticket number, and click a selfie. The mobile application processes the information using a three-factor authentication by leveraging state-of-the-art technologies.

The higher education council has also introduced an online grievance system to resolve issues, if any. Accordingly, a WhatsApp Chatbot with number 79010 02200 has been integrated with the DOST. Students should send ‘Hi’ message to the number on WhatsApp in order to receive information about the DOST. For updates regarding the admissions, candidates can visit the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/dost.telangana and Twitter: https://twitter.com/dost_telangana. The registrations for the phase-I admissions can be done from August 24 to September 7 for a fee of Rs 200. Students can use the web options from August 29 to September 8. The phase-I seat allotment will be done on September 16 and students who get a seat must self-report online from September 17 to 22.

