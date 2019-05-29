Now, Badibata from June 14 in Telangana

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Hyderabad: The Directorate of School Education on Wednesday re-scheduled Prof Jayashankar Badibata (admission drive) in the government schools and now they will be held from June 14 to 19.

As the schools are re-opening on June 12, the admission drive has been postponed. Earlier it was scheduled from June 4 to 12.

All the government schools were directed to increase student enrolled for the next academic year. The teachers were given the task of ensuring 100 per cent transition of students from one class to another. They were also asked to identify children who completed five years in Anganwadi centres and join them in the government schools.

