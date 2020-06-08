Now book Uber at Rs 189 for one-hour/10 km in 17 Indian cities

By | Published: 9:44 pm

New Delhi: Ride-hailing major Uber on Monday launched Hourly Rentals, a 24×7 on-demand intracity service which allows riders to retain a car with its driver for several hours and make multiple stops on their journey at Rs 189 for a one-hour/10 km package.

Riders will have the option to select from multiple hourly packages, up to a maximum of 12-hours.

“Hourly Rentals is our solution for that – it allows users to book their Uber for multiple hours with flexible and affordable packages, make multiple stops on their journey, and of course these rides will provide the highest possible safety standards. For our drivers, this offers them yet another opportunity to earn on the platform,” Prabhjeet Singh, Head of Cities, India and South Asia said in a statement.

The service is currently available in 17 cities — Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Kochi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Kanpur and Bhopal.

Using ‘Hourly Rentals’ is as easy as booking any other Uber trip. Riders only need to update their Uber app to the latest version if they are not able to see ‘Hourly Rentals’.