Now C&D debris chocking drains in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: The Construction and Demolition (C&D) debris have now become a major source for chocking manholes and drains in Hyderabad.

Traditionally, plastic and other trash are responsible for blocking manholes but municipal authorities have now stumbled upon this trend of C&D debris preventing rainwater to flow freely.

Among the 25 waterlogging points identified in Cyberabad Police Commissionerate limits, C&D debris was stated as major reason for blocking the flow of rain water. This problem was noticed near Karachi Bakery bus stop at IKEA Rotary, Mindspace main gate and opposite Tanla Showroom at Cyber Towers towards Hitex.

If debris were blocking the manholes in these locations, at other places such as Ayyappa Society road towards Madhapur PS, TCS road towards CII, there was no drainage facility or improper sewerage system.

Damaged roads at LB Nagar were leading to waterlogging at the new flyover that was constructed at Nagole and Modern bakery crossroads in Uppal. Congested and damaged roads were causing waterlogging at Life Spring Hospital, Moula Ali and under the RK Nagar Railway Bridge.

Sensing the need to clear the debris, the municipal corporation has decided to conduct a special drive to remove construction and debris material by allotting one vehicle to each of the 150 wards in its limits.

During an inspection at Kaitlapur, GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore instructed officials to identify the people dumping debris near ‘naala’ and levy heavy penalty.

More importantly, the municipal corporation is now identifying open places near the waterlogging points and convert them into percolation tanks by diverting the stagnated rain water into the tanks. To begin with, the tanks are being proposed at Shilparamam, Nectar Gardens and Durgam Cheruvu.

Further, the municipal corporation is intensifying its efforts to recycle C&D waste by launching C&D recycling plant at Jedimetla at the earliest. Every day, nearly 600 metric tonnes of C&D waste is generated in the city making disposal of the same a challenge for the municipal corporation. The recycling plant at Jeedimetla is set up with a cost of nearly Rs 12 crore with a capacity to recycle 500 metric tonnes of waste a day.

Ban on hoardings till Aug 15

Hyderabad: To avoid any untoward incidents during the monsoons, the GHMC has imposed a ban on all types of advertisements hoardings in the city till August 15.

Earlier, the Hyderabad Metro had stressed on the need to relocate 95 advertisement hoardings on the Metro routes where flexis are prone to fall on the overhead power cables and disrupt the services.

Though, GHMC officials claimed to have relocated the hoardings on the Metro routes, flexies were being put up without any permissions at few locations.

Noticing hoardings at Chandanagar Railway Bridge during inspection in the area, GHMC Commissioner Dana Kishore instructed officials to levy Rs 10, 000 penalties on the agency.

Light to moderate rains in next two to three days: Met Dept

: The Capital can experience light to moderate spells of rain and thundershowers in the next two to three days, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

After a moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday, several parts of the city witnessed light rainfall on Monday with Telangana State Development Planning Society recording a highest rainfall of 20.3 mm in Red Hills up to 7 pm followed by Rajendranagar (17.8 mm), Begum Bazar (14.5 mm) and Khairatabad (14 mm).

