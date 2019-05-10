Now, celebrate birthday in style on Facebook stories

By | Published: 6:19 pm

Facebook launched a new feature on its Stories feature that will help users add digital birthday cards, photos or videos to a story celebrating birthdays of their near and dear ones. Nearly 500 million people use Facebook Stories every day.

“We’re launching birthday stories globally — a way for friends, family, and everyone in your community to add digital birthday cards, photos or videos to a story celebrating your big day,” said Jehan Damji, product manager at Facebook.

To use this feature, just tap on the birthday notification, shoot or upload a photo or short video or use one of our digital birthday cards and you’ve instantly got a birthday wish.

You can even add a music sticker to give your story a “Happy Birthday” soundtrack. “Then, your wish gets added to your friend’s birthday story, creating a personalised slideshow for them,” said the company.