Now edit PDFs on smartphones, courtesy Adobe

By | Published: 8:00 pm

New Delhi: Adobe on Tuesday announced several capabilities across its Acrobat, Reader and Scan products, including the editing feature for PDFs on smartphones for both the iOS and Android users.

Available in the Acrobat Reader mobile app, “Acrobat Pro DC” (Document Cloud) subscribers can now easily change text, format, and edit lists or add, rotate and resize images in a PDF with just a few taps.

“We’re delivering feature-packed releases to more than 800 million subscribers and free users across Acrobat, Acrobat Reader and Adobe Scan,” the company said in a statement.

With “Star PDFs” feature, users can keep important files at their fingertips by simply starring and they will always be able to find the right file at the right time.

Starred files stored in Document Cloud are easily discoverable and available across all your devices from the Home view, the company said.

Users can now erase creases, folds, stains, smudges, stray pen marks and more with an industry-first cleanup tool in Adobe Scan.

“Now, more than 35 million iOS and Android devices have smarter paper to digital scanning technology,” said Adobe.

Users can also compress and password protect files without sifting through menus or changing tools with one-click option.

According to the company, Acrobat Pro DC users can save up to 65 hours per year by digitizing paper-based task.