Now, electricity from Bowenpally market yard waste

Hyderabad: In a novel initiative aimed at converting waste to wealth, the market yard at Bowenpally is being equipped with a solid waste treatment plant and energy generator manufactured by researchers from Hyderabad-based Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT).

A joint initiative of Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and the State government, the plant is coming up at a cost of Rs 3 crore and will be ready in another four to five months.

The plant, on a daily basis, will treat 10 tonnes of vegetable waste produced in the market yard and generate 1,000 units of power, enough to meet daily electricity needs of the yard, which incurs an expenditure of Rs 3 lakh towards power bills and Rs 2 lakh to get rid of vegetable waste every month.

“Through this treatment plant, we will save Rs 5 lakh every month. Our plant will treat all vegetable waste generated from the market yard,” says IICT Chief Scientist Dr A Gangagni Rao, who designed the treatment plant. For the Bowenpally market yard project, the DBT has released Rs 2 crore while the rest of the funding is being done by the State government.

The plant and power generator is expected to save the market yard anywhere between Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh annually. “Within three years, the invested amount of Rs 3 crore can be recovered. Moreover, this is a clean technology that quite efficiently recycles vegetable waste into energy,” Gangagni said.

The researchers have already installed a similar wet waste treatment plant of 5-tonne capacity at Jawaharnagar dumping yard. Apart from treating wet vegetable and food waste, the plant at Jawaharnagar also treats the leachate and generates 300 units of power daily, thus meeting the power requirement of the dump yard.

The IICT treatment plant is also capable of recycling wet waste, mostly leftover cooked and uncooked food items, into biogas. The entire food waste generated from the IICT canteen, which prepares food for 5,000 employees on a daily basis, is being recycled into biogas.

