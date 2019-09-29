Now, fitness introduced for college students across India

By | Published: 12:24 am 12:34 am

Hyderabad: Students and staff in all higher educational institutions in the State and across the country will now have to undertake physical fitness activities for a minimum of one hour every day for sound health. The fitness activities could be hitting the gym or doing yoga, walking, cycling, aerobics, meditation, dance or even traditional regional martial arts.

This comes as the University Grants Commission (UGC), as part of the Fit India movement, has directed all higher educational institutions to accord high priority to physical and mental fitness.

Accordingly, it has instructed students, teaching and non-teaching staff to devote a minimum of one hour per day for fitness activities like exercising, walking, yoga, etc. The colleges were asked to allot requisite time slots spreading throughout the day for physical fitness period in the academic calendar so that students can participate.

To carry forward the new initiative, the UGC directed all higher educational institutions to prepare fitness leaders who will mentor students on physical fitness. Services of student volunteers from institutions, faculty members, instructors, ex-servicemen and other volunteers may be obtained on voluntary basis, according to the guidelines issued by the UGC.

Inspirational talks



Educational institutions were asked to invite health icons and motivational speakers on health and fitness to address students and staff on the campus.

“Top leadership of the institution and professors may actively participate with students and staff in fitness activities such as cycling, running, aerobics, walkathon, marathon, yoga or meditation on a periodic basis to lead by example,” the UGC said.

The UGC instructed educational institutions to create cycling zones and students were urged to climb stairs, walk at least 10,000 steps a day besides using bicycles within the campus.

Colleges were also asked to provide guidance regarding balance nutritional diet to students and teaching staff.

Apart from organizing sport activities once in a quarter, the colleges were told to conduct annual health check-ups by involving volunteering doctors or organizations to monitor health and fitness of students, faculty and staff.

“Data pertaining to health and fitness activities of institutions should be placed on the website.

Exemplary performers may be selected subsequently for national level awards,” the UGC said.

