Now get an instant epass to enter Andhra Pradesh

By | Published: 11:29 am

Hyderabad: Planning to go to Andhra Pradesh? All you need to do now is to register online on https://www.spandana.ap.gov.in/ and get an auto generated epass instantly to cross the border from Telangana.

In view of the unlockdown three guidelines released by the Centre, the Andhra Pradesh government has introduced the new facility, according to Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary of (TR&B) here on Saturday. This system will be made operational from Sunday (August 2).

Those wishing to go to Andhra Pradesh will have to regisgter themselves on Spandana website and an auto generated epass willbe sent to the registrant’s mobile and email. They will have to carry the epass along with a valid proof of identity and get entry at the border checkpost.

As this is an auto generated epass, there will not be any delay in getting the epass and this sysgtem is to ensure recording to of the people coming to Andhra Pradesh so that local health staff could keep a watch on the health of the concerned, Krishna Babu explained.

