Now, have a glimpse into the untold stories of ‘Baahubali’

By | Published: 6:47 pm 6:49 pm

Hyderabad: SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’ franchise has succeeded in expanding its wings to various forms like novels, animation, merchandise, video games and virtual reality technology.

Now, the makers of ‘Baahubali’ have shared a video on Facebook, inviting fans to see how they developed the animated series, ‘Baahubali: The Lost Legends’ and its characters.

According to Rajamouli, each main character from the film was developed in such a way that each of them had specific characterisation and history in terms of their origin, emotional characteristics and political drama.

Graphic India, the animators behind ‘The Lost Legends’ have studied the film franchise to understand the acting and behavior of the characters, and to translate them into the animated series. They made several designs of the characters to understand about which would set to the essence of each character.

As revealed by the makers of the ‘Lost Legends’, not only the characters, the ‘epic scale’, theme ‘Dharma versus Justice’, the magnificent ambience and architecture of Mahishmathi all have been taken from the film series to be incorporated into the stories of the ‘Lost Legends’.

As per the post by ‘Baahubali’ makers, ‘Baahubali: The Lost Legends’ season one will be on Amazon Prime Video India and will also be televised in Colors TV at 11.30 am, every Sunday.