Now, Hyderabadis can get pet license just a click away

GHMC working towards introducing the online license allotment system shortly

By | Published: 12:07 am 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Getting a license for your pet in Hyderabad now could be as easy as browsing a social network site.

The latest move from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will enable pet owners get a license for their pets at the click of a button, that too without visiting the GHMC office. The municipal corporation is working towards introducing the online license allotment system for pet owners shortly, gradually doing away with the current manual practice.

As per GHMC rules, persons wanting to have a pet at their home have to obtain license from the municipal corporation for the same. Every year, the municipal corporation issues about 7,000 to 8,000 licenses, all of which are issued manually.

Pet owners have to fill up a form, attach the Anti-Rabies vaccination certificate and a No Objection Certificate from neighbours along with payment of Rs.50. The entire practice was cumbersome for the applicants as they had to visit the municipal corporation office and obtain a metallic token as license.

Now, to make things easier, the municipal corporation is working on an online system. Under the new online system, applicants can upload the details, including their house number, address, breed of the dog, age etc online along with the ARV certificates, NOCs. They can also do the online payment of Rs.50 for the license, explained a senior official from GHMC.

After scrutiny, officials will issue a unique identification number as license to the pet owner. This number will be unique and will not be allocated to any other pet. There will be no scope for duplication, he said.

More importantly, if there are any guidelines from the Central or or State governments about licensing procedure or other directions, the same can be shared with pet owners online as they share their email and contact numbers with the municipal corporation, he said.

Above all, the renewal of license can also be done online and pet owners do not have to visit municipal office.

“Efforts are being made to launch the new online system by this month end. Modalities are being worked out,” the official said, adding that after Mumbai and Delhi, Hyderabad would be the third city to introduce an online licensing system for pet owners.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .