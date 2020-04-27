Now mangoes at your doorstep in Hyderabad!

By | Published: 7:54 pm

Hyderabad: Following the success of door delivery of mixed fruits to residents enduring lockdown, the Telangana Horticulture Department has decided to supply the king of fruits at the consumers’ doorsteps in the State capital. It is now introducing supply of good quality mangoes through order by a phone call starting from May 1. Each box weighing 5 kg of Banginapalli variety of mangoes is priced at Rs 350 including packaging charges and there is no limit on the number of boxes one can order.

The department has made it clear that the service will only be available in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. The bookings for these mangoes can be done from 9 am till 5 pm on any given day by calling specified numbers (7997724925 or 7997724944, Google Pay or Phone Pay 7997724925). Delivery of the mangoes will take place 4-5 days after booking the order. The consumers will have to submit their address with correct Pin code through a message while ordering the mangoes. However the prices and varieties of Mangoes to be supplied might change based on the availability of Mangoes with the farmers. The mangoes are naturally ripened and packed by taking all social distancing measures under hygienic conditions.

Telangana tops mango production in the country with a total yield of 12.34 lakh tons worth Rs 3600 crore from 3.07 acres. Over 85,000 farmers depend on the cultivation of the fruit. While Banginapalli occupies 80-85 percent of the cultivated area in the state, Himayat, Dassehri , Kesar, Mallika, and Rasalu are cultivated in the remaining are. The Mangoes grown in Telangana have a separate identity because of the higher sweet content and flavour , such as Himayat, Kollapur or Jagtial mangoes.

The Horticulture department is trying create awareness among public that Mango has all the necessary vitamins in it to pump up immunity in people in their fight against Covid 19.

