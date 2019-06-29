Now, medical tests at Re 1 in Karimnagar

By | Published: 9:53 pm

Karimnagar: After an overwhelming response for its innovative schemes such as Re 1 tap connection and Re 1 funeral, the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation is planning to come up with more such initiatives.

Though the term of the present KMC body is going to expire on July 3, it has designed four new programmes with a view to extending support to the poor.

Firstly, the KMC decided to offer BP (blood pressure), diabetics (sugar), urine tests at Re 1. For the purpose, it was planning to set up a laboratory on the corporation office premises and procure equipment worth Rs 25 lakh.

Announcing this to the media here on Saturday, KMC Mayor S Ravinder Singh said Health Minister Etela Rajender had assured them to give a Medical Health Officer for the corporation.

When he shared his idea with TRS working president KT Rama Rao, the latter advised to establish a PHC in the corporation on the lines of Basthi Davakanas, he said.

People have to shell out at least Rs 500 to undergo simple diagnosis in private centres. Private nursing homes would also accept the tests conducted by the corporation, he said and added it would be started in a fortnight.

Starting a ‘Chappal Ghar’ is another idea of the corporation wherein KMC employees would collect unused chappals, shoes, books and other materials from the people and give them to the needy by recycling them.

A boot house is being constructed at Kala Bharathi to repair the collected chappal and shoes, he said.

Similarly, the corporation has also decided to turn KMC’s night shelter in Rampur area into an old-age home. Private old-age home operators were collecting Rs 3,500 every month for each elderly. The Mayor said they had decided to accommodate more aged persons by converting the night shelter into an old-age home.

Finally, they have decided to establish libraries in community halls to help unemployed youths prepare for competitive and other examinations. A separate library for woman will also be developed in the women community hall. TSPSC Chairman Ganta Chakrapani assured to give Rs 1.5 lakh for setting up of the libraries.