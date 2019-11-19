Now pay for Bharat Gas cylinder on Amazon website

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Amazon.in has joined hands with Bharat gas to enable its customers to pay for the refill through the amazon.in website. The payment can be done through amazon.in website even if the cylinder refill is booked on Bharat Gas IVRS or on its app, according to a press release here on Monday.

With this facility, Bharat Gas customers have a wide variety of payment options such as UPI, Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Net banking and also it frees them from re-entering their details for every purchase, the press release added.

Amazon.in users can log into the app or website to pay for their cylinders from the ‘Bharat Gas cylinder’ category under the Amazon Pay tab or Bill Pay option on the homepage. Users need to enter their Bharat Gas registered mobile number or 17-digit LPG ID to get the refill charges on Amazon. Upon payment, users will be able to view their Bharat Gas booking ID & distributor details on amazon.in.

“Our mission at Amazon Pay is to reduce friction from day-to-day payments. Often, customers prefer cash payments for their every day essentials, due to lack of awareness or inconvenient digital payment interface. Our partnership with Bharat Gas will simplify the payment experience and benefit millions of Indian households.” Said Mahendra Nerurkar, Director, Amazon Pay.

“With this launch on amazon.in, we are combining the two steps of payment & booking into one seamless process for the customer. We have heard our customers and expect this partnership to lead to customer ease & convenience,” Arun Kumar Singh, Director-Marketing, Bharat Petroleum.

