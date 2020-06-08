Now place food orders via Instagram

By | Published: 12:46 pm

These are tough times for businesses who are striving to thrive amidst the pandemic led lockdown. In a bid to help online food delivery platforms, Instagram launched a new sticker on its app. The Facebook-owned platform announced its partnership with Swiggy and Zomato to support small businesses in India during the Covid-19 crisis.

As described on the official website, users can set up food orders on Instagram to give people a way to support their business. When someone taps the Order Food button on your Instagram profile or the Food Orders sticker in your Instagram story, they’ll be directed to your partner’s website to order food delivery or take-out from your business.

To use the sticker, the businesses should have the latest version of the app and use an Instagram business or creator account and they can add one of the partner’s links (Zomato or Swiggy) for food orders to their Instagram profile. The restaurants can then share these links to their followers by using the ”Food Order” sticker in ”Stories”, or share on their Instagram Profile with the “Order Food” button.

For consumers, when people see options for food orders, they can tap to make the purchase through the website. This will help platforms to engage with more customers and spread their business.