Now play Ramayana in Virtual Reality

By | Published: 12:11 am 7:29 pm

The Hyderabad-based Infinito Gaming Studio, a top-notch institute in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) has ventured into a mega project to introduce mythological stories in the minds of young generations. As part of its initiative, Infinito has decided to produce the mythological epic Ramayana using VR technology using first-of-its-kind story-telling method. The objective of the project is to spread the essence of the epic in young minds.

“My aim is to reach all the young generations and make it easy for them to learn about mythology. This is the first time we are making Ramayana into a virtual reality. We are launching it in three languages and later it will be translated into ten more languages. The response to the trailer was amazing,” says Vamshi Krishna, CEO, Infinito Gaming Studio.

So far, the studio has witnessed a tremendous response to the teaser of Epic Ramayana – The Divine Story which was released recently. The Ramayana in VR360 will have 12 episodes each with a duration of 12 to 15 minutes. Plans are afoot to release the project on an OTT platform exclusive for VR and 3D films. The first episode will be released in October.

