Now pre-book Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi model online in India

By | Published: 5:00 pm

New Delhi: Samsung on Thursday announced that its affordable Galaxy Tab A7 (Wi-Fi variant) is now available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com for Rs 17,999.

The customers can now pre-book the device and they can get the Book Cover at a special price of Rs 1,875 and an additional cashback up to Rs 1,500 while paying with ICICI credit and debit cards, the company said in a statement.

Galaxy Tab A7 sports a wide and immersive display and a large 10.4-inch WUXGA+ screen with 80 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The device is light to hold, has a compact form factor and is 7mm thin. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662, Galaxy Tab A7 has a long-lasting battery of 7040mAh with adaptive fast charging.

The consumers will get a two-month subscription of YouTube Premium free with the device that can be pre-booked on Samsung.com, select retail stores and leading online portals. The LTE model of 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7 is priced at Rs 21,999.