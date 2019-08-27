Now that I’ve got gold, I’m relieved: Sindhu

By | Published: 12:23 am 12:32 am

Hyderabad: “There are no words to express.’’ This is how the new World champion PV Sindhu said on her return from Basel via Delhi after winning the women’s singles title beating Nozomi Okuhara in a one-sided final on Sunday.

On a busy day, when Sindhu had to change her day’s programme as she called on the Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and later Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wanted to meet Sindhu, before arriving late in the night in a chartered flight at Begumpet airport from Delhi, which was arranged by Chamundeswarnath, president of Telangana Badminton Association.

As a result, the arrival of the Golden Girl was a subdued one. Nevertheless, it was an occasion to celebrate at the SAI-Gopichand Academy in Gachibowli. What made Sindhu happy was that she finally returned with a gold medal. “I have been waiting for this and finally I did it. Two bronze, two silver and now gold. A much awaited one. I’m proud of it. Definitely it means a lot for me,’’ she said, adding “even though I had won silver twice, I somehow felt something was missing. I would say OK, next time. Now that I’ve got the gold, I’m relieved.’’

On how she motivated herself, Sindhu said she believed that she could win the gold. “I always believed in myself and kept working hard. I have been learning from my mistakes, correcting them and came back much stronger.’’

This win, according to Sindhu, will give her more confidence for next year’s Olympics. “I hope I move forward. Of course my ultimate aim is Tokyo 2020.’’

She felt badminton, especially in women’s circuit, is changing and it is necessary to keep on improving and changing the game style. “We can’t play the same style of game. We will be working for new skills.’’

Sindhu said that there was no final phobia. “Whenever I play Okuhara, people go back to 2017 long final. But this time I was prepared and focused. I was ready for long rallies but I dominated from the start. I did lot of meditation which I learnt from my grandmother.’’

Sindhu had a word of praise for Sai Praneeth. “It is a big achievement as he won the men’s bronze medal after 36 years. I congratulate Sai for the Arjuna award also. It is a good confidence booster. I know it is very, very tough. So when you win, it is a proud moment.’’

