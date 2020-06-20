Now, transparent masks for easy communication

By | Published: 6:13 pm

As wearing a mask becomes a new norm across the world, women’s Self-Help Group (SHG) of Narayanpet in Telangana has come up with a novel face mask pattern that includes a section of transparent material over the mouth to allow for lip-reading and see facial expressions while communicating.

This innovative face mask which concurrently protects the individual against the Covid-19 pandemic will enable people with hearing loss to easily lip-read and help them understand what a speaker is saying.

“The regular Covid-19 face masks have become a drawback to those who rely on lip-reading and visual cues to communicate. Therefore, women from an SHG in Narayanpet district came up with an innovative idea to stitch face masks that have a clear screen where the mouth is. These masks are washable and can be used for a long period. They are stitched using fine quality plastic that blocks viral droplets,” says Kalindini Marripudi, Project Director, District Rural Development Agency, Narayanpet district.

The mask has been designed in such a way that there is sufficient breathing room for its user. The local district administration is currently in talks with the Department for Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens. Those interested in placing orders can contact: 91212-36009.

