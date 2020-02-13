Now withdraw cash from stores with PhonePe ATM

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:02 pm

Hyderabad: Customers often face inconvenience due to the unavailability of Bank ATMs in their vicinity or ATMs going out of order or short of cash. Now, a customer in need of cash can simply open the PhonePe app, go to the ‘Stores’ tab and click on the ‘PhonePe ATM’ icon to locate nearby stores offering this facility.

Once they reach the nearest store, customers just need to click on the ‘Withdraw’ button and transfer the required amount to the merchant via the PhonePe app. Once the amount is transferred, the merchant will give the customer cash equal to the amount transferred. There will not be any charges for customers or merchants to avail this service.

The withdrawal limit for customers will be Rs 1,000 per day per person now. This limit is expected to be increased to Rs 2,000 per day per person soon.

Vivek Lohcheb, head, Offline Business Development, PhonePe, told Telangana Today, “PhonePe is looking at rolling out the PhonePe ATM to over 2 million stores by the end of this year across India, by which time the platform is aiming to onboard 20 million merchants in total. We have 9.5 million merchants and 185 million customers now. At present, 1 million merchants have opted for the ATM feature. We broadly are looking at 10 per cent adoption. The feature is an opt-in, which a merchant has to opt for. PhonePe has kept the facility open for every merchant. Not every merchant in the country may opt for it. We are building a host of customised solutions helping our merchant partners grow their business.”

Win-win for all

He added, “Geo-tagging makes the experience of discovering and reaching the merchant offering ATM service seamless. A consumer would be able to just open the ‘Stores’ section on the app and see which merchant in the vicinity is offering services and we are also able to help navigate the consumer to reach the merchant’s location. That enables hyper-local discovery for both customers and merchants. Our initiative will also drive more footfalls and business for our merchant partners. This is going to be a win-win for the customers, merchants and our platform.”

On Hyderabad as a market, he said, the city is among the top four markets for digital payments and contributes to equal transactions than any top city in the country. Though the city is smaller than Delhi and Bengaluru, the adoption index is higher in Hyderabad than any other city in the country. For merchants willing to adopt new age technology and digital payments, Hyderabad is a frontrunner.

He informed, “We are seeing around 69 per cent of our transactions originating from tier-2 and tier-3 cities now. Small town merchants and customers are adopting digital platforms positively. Since the bank ATM penetration is low in smaller towns and villages, our ATM facility should see rapid adoption.”

