Now you can track your social distancing score

Hyderabad: In a bid to support ongoing social distancing measures amid the Covid-19 outbreak in India, personal safety app DROR has introduced a brand-new innovative feature ‘Social Distancing Tracker’ that enables users to maintain their daily social distancing score by exchanging short distance Bluetooth signals between phones to detect other users of the app who are nearby.

The DROR app processes information based on machine learning and artificial intelligence-based algorithm and informs the users of their social distancing score in real-time along with alerting the users if they get close to a high volume of human contact.

In the past, ‘contact tracing’ relied only on the memory of interviewees. However, there have been instances when interviewees cannot remember all their contacts or didn’t have info about people they had been in contact with. Consequently, the ‘social distancing’ feature of this app will also help in contact tracing with more people using this app.

Along with a social distancing tracker, DROR’s users also get access to Covid-19 associated health alerts such as washing your hands in required time intervals and all essential information about social distancing and novel coronavirus.

Dhiraj Nauhbar, DROR’s Co-Founder and CEO, says, “The only way to control this pandemic is through social distancing as confirmed by health experts and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. Our effort is to ensure that we encourage people by showing them their daily, weekly and last 14 days social distancing score. Our tech team has worked very hard to create this solution and we will constantly endeavour in improving our attributes. We are ready to work with the Centre and State governments to save our nation from the deadly pandemic.”

The feature is available for android users. Currently, maintaining social distancing is one of the most essential precautionary measures to contain Covid-19, and a peripheral aspect in ‘breaking the chain’ and ‘flattening the curve’ for the coronavirus outbreak.

