Nowhera case: Real-estate company owner’s house raided

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad unit of Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches at residence and office of a real-estate company owner for allegedly receiving money from Heera Group of Companies founder Nowhera Shaik.

Sources said the realtor was believed to have taken Rs 50 crore from Shaik and was reportedly not cooperating with the investigating agency prompting it to conduct raids. Sources said officials seized a few documents from his house for examination.

Also read Seizure of Nowhera Shaik’s assets to continue

The ED had attached assets worth Rs 299.99 crore of Shaik in August last year. The assets spread across different States were attached in connection with the Ponzi scheme case in which she was arrested along with her aides.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter