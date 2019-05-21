Nowhera Shaik a tough nut to crack

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: The seven-day custody of Heera Group of Companies founder Nowhera Shaik and her aides Molly Thomas and Biju Thomas to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a Ponzi scheme scam concluded on Tuesday.

The ED officials produced the trio before a local court which remanded them in judicial custody. Officials later shifted the trio to the Chanchalguda prison. The trio’s custody that started on Tuesday last was said to be of little help as they reportedly did not reveal much on the bank accounts of suspicious persons who had links with foreign countries.

Shaik reportedly remained silent for a majority of questions posed by the investigators making it more difficult for them to extract information from her. A few months ago, the Cyberabad Police had also taken her into custody in connection with cases that were booked against her.

However, the police could not collect any information from her. Nowhera Shaik and her aides were earlier arrested by the Hyderabad Central Crime Station (CCS) police on charges of duping people in the name of Ponzi schemes.

In all, seven cases in Telangana, three each in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, one case in Kerala and eight cases in Maharashtra and other States were pending against Nowhera Shaik.

