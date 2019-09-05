Nowhera’s bank accounts under forensic auditing

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: Investigators probing the Ponzi scam, allegedly committed by Heera Group of Companies founder Nowhera Shaik, are carrying out forensic auditing of accounts maintained by her for the last 12 years.

Shaik allegedly maintained over 200 accounts at various banks across the country.

Investigators of Central Crime Station (CCS), with assistance of senior auditors, will prepare a detailed report and submit to the court as evidence, an official said seeking anonymity.

The CCS sleuths booked eight cases against Shaik and of them charge-sheet was filed in four. Shaik, along with her key aides Biju Thomas and Molly Thomas, is presently lodged in Chanchalguda prison. A few weeks ago, the Karnataka police took the trio to their State in connection with a pending case and brought them back to the prison.

As Molly reportedly played a crucial role in various cash transactions of Shaik’s accounts, the investigators extracted information from him to enable auditors complete the task easily. It was found that Shaik collected money from gullible people, promising good returns, and bought properties in her name in different cities.

Even as the police in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra were investigating the case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached assets worth Rs 299.99 crore of Shaik. The assets, spread across multiple States, were attached under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act- 2002 (PMLA).