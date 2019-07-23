Nowhera’s building in New Delhi attached

By | Published: 12:20 am 11:53 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police have set the process of attaching properties of Heera Group of Companies owned by Nowhera Shaik, who is behind bars in connection with a fraudulent Ponzi scheme, rolling.

The process began with the Central Crime Station (CCS) officials attaching a residential building belonging to Shaik in New Delhi. The registration value of the building was around Rs.20 crore but its cost could be much higher than that in the market, officials said, adding that a notice board was also affixed on the building informing that the property was attached after getting permission from the Telangana government, which has given accord to attach 85 properties worth over Rs.800 crore of Shaik and her aides.

Properties in five States



Out of 106 properties that have been identified in five States — Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra — CCS officials got permission to attach 85 properties. These properties include a five star hotel in Kochi, a house in New Delhi, 20 flats in Pune and commercial complexes in Thane, Bandra, Kurla and Mumbai.

A request was also made to sub-registrars concerned in Kochi, New Delhi, Mumbai and Pune asking them not to do any transactions on the properties that are to be attached.

A letter was submitted to the government to give consent for attaching the remaining 21 properties. “We are waiting for the response,” the official said, seeking anonymity. The CCS police arrested Shaik and her aides, Molly Thomas and Biju Thomas, on charges of duping innocent people in the name of a Ponzi scheme.

A few days ago, the Karnataka police took her into custody for her alleged involvement in a similar case booked in Bellary. A Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) was issued by a court against Shaik and two others in connection with a case filed by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) for reportedly failing to submit balance sheet accounts since 2016. The court asked them to appear before it on August 30.