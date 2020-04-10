NPDCL lineman carrying liquor bottles, caught by Adilabad Collector

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Adilabad: An employee of Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) was booked for possessing alcohol bottles in his car, violating the ongoing lockdown and government orders 45 and 46, here on Friday.

As many as eight nips containing 180 ml each and car was seized from his possesion. He was caught by Collector A Sridevasena when carrying liquor bottles.

Adilabad Excise and Prohibition Inspector Ch Srinivas said that the accused public servant was Bhumanna, a lineman belonging to public power distributor and works in Talamadugu mandal centre. He is a resident of Adilabad town. “A case registered against him under Section of 34 (A) Excise and Prohibition Act,” Srinivas said. He was addicted to liquor and purchased the bottles from Bokkalagutta, he added.

Bhumanna was carrying the bottles when the Collector was carrying vehicle check at Vinayak Chowk in Adilabad district headquarters, as part of enforcement of the lockdown. He was shipping the alcohol from the town for consuming. He tried to flee but was stopped by Collector, who spotted the bottles in his car as he was in intoxicated condition.

Meanwhile, sleuths of Ramagundam Commissionerate’s Task Force arrested a person for allegedly selling liquor in Thandur mandal centre in Mancherial district. Bottle worth Rs 10,000 were seized from his possession. The accused was Ididineni Laxman, a resident of Kothagudiselu area. Task Force Inspector Kiran Kumar cautioned that stern action would be taken against violators of lockdown.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .