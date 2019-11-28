NREGS award evaluation team visits Sircilla

By | Published: 12:50 am

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A central team of MGNREGS award evaluation examined various works taken up under rural employment scheme in the district on Wednesday. Team members expressed their satisfaction over the progress of works.

Senior research person of National Institute for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Center for Wage Employment Dr SV Rangacharyulu, research associate DK Jayasree and training manager Deepti Satvekar examined the works.

Team members along with district Collector D Krishna Bhaskar toured in Konaraopet, Vemulawada (rural), Yellareddypet, and Thangallapalli mandals and inspected the progress of works. They examined nurseries, water storage ponds, community borewell recharge, surface water storage, teakwood plants, soak-pits, fish growing tanks, roads laid in agricultural fields, mango orchard, agriculture godown and platform constructed under the MGNREGS scheme.

The Collector explained the team members about the works being taken up under rural employment guarantee scheme in the district. Zilla Parishad chairperson Nyalakonda Aruna, DRDO Koutilya Reddy, CEO Goutham Reddy, DPO Ravinder and others participated in the programme.

