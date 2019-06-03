NREGS worker injured as mound of earth collapses in Nagarkurnool

By | Published: 2:01 pm

Nagarkurnool: An NREGS worker engaged in digging a farm pond in an agricultural land sustained serious injuries after amount of earth collapsed on him. The incident occurred in Chegunta village of Thimmajipet mandal, where around 50 workers were engaged in digging the farm pond on Monday.

The injured worker Vorla Krishnaiah (40), a resident of the village, was shifted to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital, from where he was shifted to SVS Hospital in Mahabubnagar for better treatment. According to the doctors, he suffered serious injuries on one his legs .