NREGS worker injured in Nagarkurnool

By | Published: 7:50 pm

Nagarkurnool: An NREGS worker engaged in digging a farm pond in an agricultural land sustained serious injuries after a mound of earth collapsed on him, here on Monday.

The incident occurred in Chegunta village of Thimmajipet mandal, where around 50 workers were engaged in digging the farm pond.

The injured worker was identified as Vorla Krishnaiah (40), a resident of the village, was shifted to Mahabubnagar Government Hospital. Later he was shifted to SVS Hospital in Mahabubnagar for better treatment. According to the doctors, his legs were seriously injured.