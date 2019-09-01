NRI commits suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 3:50 pm 5:28 pm

Hyderabad: An NRI reportedly committed suicide on the railway tracks near Ghatkesar on Saturday, a day after his arrival to Hyderabad.

N Gangaiah, 33, of Vijayawada was working in the United Kingdom. A few days ago, his wife committed suicide by hanging herself at their house in Vijayawada.

On coming to know about the suicide of his wife, Gangaiah came to the city on Friday evening. Later he went to Secunderabad railway station and took a train to Vijayawada.

However, on Sunday morning his body was found on the railway tracks between Ghatkesar and Bibi Nagar railway station by the locals who informed the railway police. The Government Railway Police (Secunderabad) reached the place and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

The police found a train ticket in the pocket of Gangaiah basing on which his family was informed about the incident. The railway police said that Gangaiah boarded a train bound for Vijayawada at Secunderabad and it was not clear where he got down from the train.

A case was registered by the Government Railway Police (Secunderabad).

