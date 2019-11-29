NRI dies of dengue in Sharjah

By | Published: 9:30 pm

Jeddah: A Telangana NRI, believed to be suffering from dengue, has died in Sharjah on early hours of Friday. Mohammed Nawaz, a resident of Chelgal village in Jagtial district had been working with the Sharjah Municipality as technician for nearly a decade. Nawas was in Telangana recently for vacation where he reportedly developed dengue fever and was taking treatment, according to family sources.

The NRI had returned to Sharjah amid illness ten days ago to join for job and was taking medicines brought from India. He had joined for the job despite high fever and joint pains, and taken medical leave after working for a few days, they added. Nawaz was rushed to Kuwaiti hospital in the city after feeling unwell on Thursday and was admitted into emergency ward where he died during treatment. Jagtial Committee in Dubai, under the supervision of Muzaffer Shaikh, is taking up the repatriation process with local authorities.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.