NRI from Kamareddy dies in US

By | Published: 4:48 pm

Kamareddy: A software engineer hailing from Kamareddy district died at Houston in the US on Wednesday due to respiratory problem.

Boorla Arun Kumar (41) hails from Bhiknoor mandal headquarters in the district. The techie went to the US 16 years ago, and settled down in Houston. Family members said Arun Kumar was suffering from respiratory problems in the past few days and died on Wednesday.

Arun Kumar is survived by wife Rajini and a five-year-old son. His father is a businessman at Bhiknoor mandal headquarters. The family is trying to make arrangements to bring Arun’s body from the US.

