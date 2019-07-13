NRI husbands to lose passport if they harass wife

By | Published: 9:32 pm

Hyderabad: Men living in foreign countries who end up having serious disputes with their wives, leading to the latter filing a complaint against them, can land in trouble with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) deciding to take stern action against them by suspending their passports.

The serious disputes can range from deserting the wife, divorcing them, dowry harassment, domestic violence or any issue that provokes the wife to lodge a complaint with the police or any other body like a women’s commission.

The Regional Passport Office (RPO) Secunderabad, according to RPO E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, has been receiving an increasing number of complaints against NRI husbands.

“Most complaints were genuine as the NRI husbands were deserting their wives after the marriage and also ranged from divorce to domestic violence and dowry harassment. We cannot decide whether it a genuine case or not and only courts can confirm it,” he said, adding that the MEA has asked to be sensitive to women who were affected by such situations.

“We are taking stringent action against NRI husbands for deserting their wives,” he said adding a show-cause notice would be issued to them. Based on the response, the passport would be placed under suspension.

“If we receive any specific complaint from the police or court, we will immediately suspend the passport,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .