NRI in Saudi charters aircraft to avoid visa expiry

By | Published: 1:24 am

Jeddah: A Telugu businessman who came to Saudi Arabia to see his daughter was finally repatriated home by a chartered aircraft to avoid visa expiry issue.

CVS Narayana hails from Kakinda and came to Saudi Arabia two months ago to meet his daughter who lives in Riyadh along with her husband. He fell sick and was admitted into a local hospital.

As his health condition deteriorated, his family was desperate to take him back to India. However, he was medically unfit to travel.

Narayana was also not in a position to continue his treatment in Riyadh as his visa was nearing expiry date and there was no option for renewal.

The family then approached social worker Shihab Kottukad for help.

Finally, they hired a charter aircraft to fly Narayana back home with the help of Shihab.

It costs around Rs 50 lakh to hire a small size aircraft to travel between Riyadh and the southern Indian destination, according to sources.

