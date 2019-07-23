NRI school student turns teacher for Mancherial students

By | Published: 11:51 pm

Mancherial: Student teaching a subject for over a week is not an easy task. For Kuruvilla Jaabili, a VIII grader from New Jersey in the United States of America (USA), it is fun and learning as well. She is teaching English subject to students of a private school in Mancherial town by applying teaching methodologies and tools as part of her 50-hour-long teaching project in a foreign nation.

Jaabili, the younger daughter of Srinivas, a private bank’s manager, has been teaching English language to students of Akshara primary school situated in Hi-Tech City Colony for over a week. She is focusing on improving writing, pronunciation and basics of English grammar among the pupils studying from Class I to IV. She is trying to fill the gaps in curriculum being followed by the institution.

“It was so hard in the beginning. But it is fun and is a learning curve for me. Since I am not well-versed with Telugu, I am struggling to communicate and to respond with the students. But, I am easily able to teach the language. In return, I am learning patience and understanding levels of communication among the pupils. It’s a good experience,” Jaabili told Telangana Today.

A learner of Carnatic music, robotics and player of piano and red belt holder in Taekwondo, Jaabili said that she had to use simple words and smaller sentences considering difficulty and understanding level of the students to catch her accent. I am explaining the topics to the students here comparatively slower than taught in America, the little teacher said. She opined that only teaching could help the other students to progress and to know happenings in the world.

The NRI’s kid had prepared in advance for taking up the role of the teacher. She prepared a budget needed here. She also donated some text books from USA to the students of Akshara when she teaches in the institution. She insisted her father to bring the textbooks by paying hefty air charges to India, instead of buying them in this country.

Apart from teaching, Jaabili donated over 50 books including novels and collection of short stories to the school. She recalled that she had chosen the institute after noticing poor communication skills of one of her classmates who migrated from India. She stated that she would teach students of another school in her next trip.